WTH is happening with Office 365?

I'm used to having Windows updates being a complete crap show, but Outlook? Office!? What's going on here?

Every few months I take a swing at yet another disastrous Windows update or patch. I really don't want to. But, darn it, when it comes to fixing Windows 10 or adding a new feature, Microsoft is the gang that can't shoot straight. Until recently, I thought it was doing a great job with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings such as Office 365 and Outlook.

So much for that idea.

Starting last June, Microsoft's services plunged downhill. First, Outlook just stopped working for many users. Then, in July, all Outlook clients and services came to an abrupt halt.

Come on, Microsoft. This is e-mail 101. How hard can it be? If I could do it back in the 1980s when I was a NASA e-mail administrator, when connecting disparate e-mail systems was equal parts hacking and black magic, you can certainly keep fundamental e-mail clients running in the ‘20s.