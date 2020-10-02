What the Pixel 5 means for Google’s smartphone strategy

Google recently announced its latest addition to its smartphone lineup, the Pixel 5. It comes with a lower price tag than previous Pixel phones and a new Google smartphone strategy. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld and PCWorld senior writer Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss strategy, how it compares to Apple’s and Samsung’s strategies and what it means for the future of the Pixel and the smartphone landscape as a whole.

