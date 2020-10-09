Apple’s 'Hi, Speed' event preview: New 5G iPhone 12

Apple announced its second fall event for Tuesday, October 13. Expect to see the new additions to the iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld writer Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss features of the new iPhone 12, whether or not users will be able to access 5G speeds and what other products may be announced at the "Hi, Speed" event.
