Start training for a career as an electrical engineer for just $60

Our reliance on fossil fuels is set to decrease dramatically in the next couple of decades. The State of California, for instance, recently announced plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035 ― just 15 years from now ― forcing us all to go electric. While this obviously means huge changes for the industry, it also means that there’s never been a better time to consider a career in the field of electrical engineering.

Professionals who design, build, and maintain complex circuits are called electrical engineers. And they’re going to play a pivotal role in our not so distant future. As of right now, professionals earn annual salaries that start in the $90K range and, with experience, go up from there. When you consider that the demand for these professionals is expected to skyrocket in the coming years, then it’s only reasonable to assume that those salaries will increase by just as much.

That’s why we’re pleased to offer The Electrical and Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle. It gives students an awesome introduction to this very skilled area of expertise but, unlike college training programs, doesn’t ask them to stick to a demanding schedule or fork over tons of cash. Instead, they just enroll for one comparatively small fee of $59.99, go at their own pace, and train when they want. It’s ideal for anyone that wants to test their aptitude without having to take on a lot of risk.

The bundle includes lifetime access to twelve beginner-friendly courses. Students will receive an introduction to the fundamentals of electronic circuits ― including the basic laws of electricity ― and come to understand how the technology is used in a variety of applications. They’ll discover how to analyze a circuit, learn how to use a variety of components, and find out how power is generated.

Once completed, students will have the skills they’ll need to either further their training with more advanced studies or begin an entry-level career. And, for this reason, the bundle holds the potential to pay for itself several times over. Especially when you consider that the education in this package is valued at $1,287 and is being offered at over 90 percent off that amount on a temporary basis.

The Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle - $59.99



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.