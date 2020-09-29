Data maturity in New Zealand: Most businesses are on the low end

What counts as useful data, and exactly how proficient they are at capturing and acting on data-driven insights, may come as a surprise to some Kiwi businesses. That’s according to a Deloitte report which looked at data maturity across New Zealand and Australia.

According to the survey, the majority of New Zealand and Australian businesses are either at the beginner (44%) or basic (16%) levels of data maturity. While 38% are at intermediate to advanced levels, only 2% are considered at master level, although a quarter aspire to reach this top level in the next five years.

[ Keep up on the latest thought leadership, insights, how-to, and analysis on IT through Computerworld’s newsletters. ]

NZ’s LIC agritech company on using data effectively

An example of a New Zealand company with an effective data strategy is LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation). Its CIO Andrea Black says that while its business model—providing information to help 10,500 farmers better manage their animals—hasn’t changed for over 100 years, how it captures the data has. “Data is core to what we do, it’s the driving force,” she says.

LIC invested $16 million in research in 2019, and Black notes that the company has a large R&D division, so the ability to move quickly and be “less constrained by legacy databases” is becoming increasingly valuable.