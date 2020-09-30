Feature

How Surf Life Saving NSW refreshed its entire IT infrastructure

A few years ago, IT at the beach safety organisaton was one guy who came in on Thursdays. Today, it is a modern IT system largely delivered as a service.

In 2018, Surf Life Saving NSW reviewed its existing IT systems and IT management practices and realised the need to go through a refresh to be able to deliver the stability of enterprise-grade IT to its staff and support its more than 76,000 volunteers.

With more than 100 years of operations, the not-for-profit organisation that aids beach safety has two main offices, 11 branches, and 129 clubs associated with it, but it never had a dedicated internal IT department.

Corporate services manager Matthew Ingersole, who has years of experience in IT and project management, was tasked to review the organisation’s IT infrastructure. Ingersole tells Computerworld Australia that at the time Surf Life Saving NSW's IT “department” was one person who would go in on Thursdays and fix everyone’s IT problems.

The next step was to find an organisation that delivered an IT department as a service. Ingersole says many organisations provide that for small businesses but the options are fewer for mid-sized organisations such as Surf Life Saving NSW.

Surf Life Saving NSW opts for IT as a service

