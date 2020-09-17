Apple’s Time Flies event recap; iPad Air vs iPad Pro

Apple released two new Apple Watches, new generations of the iPad and iPad Air and new subscription services and plans at its Time Flies event on September 15. Macworld senior writer Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss highlights and how new releases compare to previous generations. Plus, is the iPad Air as good as the iPad Pro for enterprise use? And when can you expect to see the iPhone 12 and new MacBook events?