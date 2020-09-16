Work-from-home drives up PC sales in Australia

After state and federal governments in Australia announced a lockdown and other restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, a good portion of the population was forced to work from home; students later followed in taking their classes from home. One result: The sales of desktop computers, notebooks and workstations increased significantly in Australia.

Australia and New Zealand sales are up, Asia-Pacific’s are down

According to IDC, more than 1.4 million computers were sold in Australia during the second quarter of 2020, a 35.2% rise from a year earlier. Although data from Gartner also shows an increase in shipments, its numbers are lower, with 716,000 units shipped in the second quarter, for an 8.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to IDC's Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, a growth in both commercial and consumer segments was the driver of this increase, with commercial sales seeing a 20% increase and consumer sales seeing 58%.

Compared to Asia-Pacific, both Australia and New Zealand fared well; data from Gartner found the Asia-Pacific computer market had an 8% decline overall even with consumer PC sales showing strong results in the region.

What drove the increase in PC sales in Australia

With businesses and students working and studying from home, the demand for desktop computers, notebooks and workstations increased.

Demand for desktop PCs came from the consumer market, while notebooks were popular among both consumer and commercial users with 46.6% and 52.4% growth ,respectively, bringing the total units to 1.1 million.

“Consumers are looking to purchase notebooks more than any other devices, due to the increased flexibility and productivity they offer. Many households also suddenly found themselves in need for more notebooks, as parents and children each need their own devices for work and study," said Reynard Lowell, IDC Australia's associate market analyst for PC devices. “Gaming PCs also saw huge growth as people are looking for indoor entertainment and many turned to gaming to fill time or socialise virtually.”

IDC found that many employees working from home decided to set up a proper work station, which drove the sale of PC monitors up by 53.7% year over year. The research firm predicts this to continue and the Australian market to see a further 8.3% increase in monitor sales in the third quarter.

Just don’t expect the sales of computers and monitors to continue at the same pace going forward.“The consumer market will be the main growth driver. However, the commercial market is expected to slow down, as a lot of buying has happened during the first half of the year. Uncertainty about the future economy will also impact capital expenditure, as businesses, particularly [small businnesses], will be looking to reduce and streamline costs,” Lowell said.