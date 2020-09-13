ASX commercialises its financial data science platform

ASX DataSphere, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) data science platform, is now open for third parties for "controlled and governed" collaboration.

Since its launch in 2019, DataSphere has been used within ASX, counting on data that is publicly available. The difference now is that ASX is offering new data sets for the first time and it is making it available to third parties to either use the existing data sets or contribute their own.

Building a marketable data exchange platform

The platform was built over the course of 12 months and counted on technology from Tibco, Cloudera, Talend and Virtustream for the infrastructure, data governance and distribution. Ultimately, ASX built a private cloud for the platform.

This was followed by another six to 12 months when ASX worked on extracting the data from its transactional systems to ensure data governance and safety, until the technology was ready to be used.