Apple’s September 15 event: Why Apple may host multiple events

Apple’s September event may look a bit different this year, but the (virtual) show will still go on. Expect to see the new Apple Watch Series 6 and updated iPad Air at the September 15 “Time Flies” event. Rumors suggest that Apple will not announce the upcoming 5G iPhone 12 at this event and opt for an event later this fall. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld senior writer Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss why Apple may host multiple events this fall and what product launches to expect when.

Check out Mike’s latest article about the September 15th event: https://www.macworld.com/article/3574449/if-new-iphones-arent-coming-at-the-annual-iphone-event-what-will-apple-release.html

