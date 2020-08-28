Apple fall 2020 product launches: iPhone, iPad and Mac preview

It’s almost September, which means Apple’s fall product launches are right around the corner. While there may not be a single big event this year, expect individual events around the release of the new 5G iPhone 12 and the first Apple Silicon Mac. Plus, be on the lookout for the refreshed iPad Air, new AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 6. Macworld senior writer Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss this fall’s biggest Apple announcements and when to expect them.

