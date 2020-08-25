Black engineers group seeks next-gen IT leaders

The nonprofit /dev/color, an organization of Black software engineers, is seeking candidates for its 2021 A* Program, a year-long leadership development program for those seeking to be tech industry leaders. /dev/color cites the program’s curated programming, peer-to-peer exchange model and access to resources designed to promote professional growth.

“Members set ambitious career goals that they track via a career roadmap and receive the support of fellow members (insights, networks, accountability, perspective) to achieve them. The program is effective because the entire community is invested in the collective success and progress of all members,” according to Alex Okafor, the organization’s marketing and communications manager.

Founded in 2015, /dev/color aims to address the career challenges that Black software engineers commonly face, incuding cultural isolation, workplace bias, and limited access to growth opportunities. It has more than 500 members currently in four regions: San Farncisco, New York, Atlanta and Seattle.

Okafor calls /dev/color “a leadership development alliance that helps current tech leaders become better leaders (a third of our members have been tech professionals for 10-plus years) and helps future tech leaders accelerate their growth.”