New iMac specs: Should you buy it?

The iMac was due for an upgrade, and earlier this month, Apple released the new 27 inch iMac. It’s armed with an Intel processor, SSD across the board and a new 1080p FaceTime webcam. If you’re at the end of your life cycle, is it worth the upgrade? Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld senior writer Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss the new features, its status as potentially the last Intel-based Mac and who should buy it.