Is Microsoft finally getting its Windows update act together?

Updating Windows has become a bad joke. I can install three Linux distributions in the same time it takes me to make a single serious Windows upgrade. And, when I'm done with the Linux installations, I know they'll work. With Windows? You're taking your computer's life in your hands with even a Patch Tuesday security update.

As ComputerWorld's resident Windows wizard Woody Leonhardt points out, unless you want to be an unpaid Windows beta tester, never let Windows automatically patch your system. For more than three years now, upgrading Windows has just meant asking for trouble.

But now there's hope. First, back in February, Microsoft added Windows to Surface top dog Panos Panay's portfolio. Getting Microsoft's PC and Windows groups on the same side promised better hardware support.

Well, that's what we hoped anyway. But after June 2020's Windows 10 cumulative updates fouled up network printers, I wasn't so optimistic.

More recently, Windows maven Paul Thurrott reported that Microsoft is fixing one of the company's biggest mistakes: Breaking up the Windows 10 development team between the Azure team for core operating system development and another for everything else – like, you know, apps, new features, etc.