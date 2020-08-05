Train for your CompTIA Network+ and Linux+ for just $30

Our reliance on digital technologies is only going to increase over time. Of course, those who work in IT already know that this is the case. That’s why, for them, it makes sense to keep their training on the cutting edge. And that’s why we’re offering The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle right now at over 90 percent off its regular value.

The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle gives IT pro’s the opportunity to train for their Network+ and Linux+ certifications in a more affordable and flexible way. It includes 62 hours of advanced-level education that can be taken at any time from anywhere using either a desktop or mobile device. Once completed, students will be equipped to earn valuable certifications from CompTIA that prove their expertise.

What makes this particular bundle so advantageous is its convenience. Students can literally train any time they want. There are no classroom sessions to attend and no schedules to adhere to. And, since the content is accessible for life, they aren’t expected to complete them in any kind of time frame. If you find yourself short on time on a day to day basis and don’t really have the ability to devote yourself to a full college course load, then this may be the perfect alternative.

Certainly, right now, that’s a huge selling point since some people, for obvious reasons, are working from home. Physical distancing is the new normal, which makes courses like this one so necessary. Where online training was once seen to be substandard in some circles, now it’s actually celebrated as the go-to solution. It provides an opportunity for students to learn new skills and advance their careers without having to take on any unnecessary risks.

Plus, it’s way more economical too as opposed to traditional training methods. If you were to take these courses at an actual college, you could expect to spend as much as $590 for the privilege. When you purchase The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle, however, you’ll get the exact same training for the relatively tiny sum of just $29.99.