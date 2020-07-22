30+ essential facts about Apple in the enterprise

Apple-in-the-enterprise company Jamf officially became a public company with its IPO today. I’ll be back tomorrow with an interview about that means.

Meanwhile, the following statistics help illustrate why now is the time for employee choice – and Apple – in the enterprise. (Apple’s acquisition of Fleetsmith also reflects the changing times.)

30+ essential Apple in the enterprise facts

If given the choice, 59% of enterprise employees would use a Mac. (Wipro).

When looking for a job, 66% of workers would select a company that offered choice over one that doesn’t. (Wipro)

71% of employees say they are more productive when using the computer they select. (Wipro)

97% of Mac users say they feel more productive when switching from Windows.(Jamf).

79% of users say they wouldn’t be as efficient when using anything other than a Mac. (Jamf).

At IBM, there are 22% more macOS users who exceeded expectations in performance reviews, compared to Windows users. (IBM)

78% of millennials believe having access to the tech they like at work makes them more effective (PwC).

Bank of America purchased tens of thousands of iOS devices to help the organization survive the pandemic. (Computerworld).

Deloitte has more than 100,000 Apple devices internally. (Apple).

GE has over 300,000 – you’ll find lots of major brands with Apple deployments.

73% of employees are more loyal to a company that offers choice. (Wipro)

Mac OS users at IBM are 17% less likely to leave the company (IBM).

iOS dominates the mobile enterprise with 79% of mobile business. (Egnyte)

55% of businesses now use or permit use of Macs. (Parallels).

Enterprise IT decision-makers already expect to replace 13% of their Windows 7 PCs with Macs. (IDC).

Apple’s iOS is the platform of choice for businesses choosing mobile devices. (Piper Jaffray). “Apple is the primary BYOD choice,” the analysts said.

There are more than 235,000 business apps available at the App Store (Strategy Analytics).

Every Fortune 500 company now use Apple products. (Apple).

At SAP, the number of workers choosing a Mac has doubled in 15 months. (SAP).

The Windows 10 program at IBM has a net promoter score of 15, while the Mac program scores 47.5. (Bigger is better, IBM).

90% of Mac users upgrade to a new software release within two months. (IBM).

Windows users are 5 times more likely to need on-site help than Mac users. (IBM).

IBM needs one engineer for every 10,000 Windows 10 devices, but just one engineer can support 30,000 Macs. (IBM).

IBM has previously claimed it saves more than $543 (per employee) in total cost of ownership when workers choose Macs. (IBM).

79% of all enterprise activity on a mobile device happens on iOS. (Egnyte).

Apple claims a 92% customer satisfaction rating among business users on iPads. (Apple).

Apple is a top three vendor in the enterprise space (Changewave).

Apple’s upcoming iOS and macOS releases support devices up to seven years old, meaning enterprises can get a great deal of useful life from their fleets.

Many enterprise customers manage tens of thousands of Apple devices every day. (Apple).

Apple’s enterprise business is now worth over $40 billion annually. (Atherton Research) (This is an estimate, given CEO Tim Cook said the enterprise market generated around $25 billion in sales for Apple way back in 2015.)

