How much will Macs with Apple Silicon cost?

Most future Macs will be armed with new, Apple-made processors called Apple Silicon. Since Apple will have more control over the manufacturing of those devices, is there potential for cost savings? And will any savings be passed onto the consumer? Plus, will Apple Silicon render the power of last year’s Mac Pro obsolete? Macworld’s Michael Simon and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how Apple Silicon may or may not affect the price of new Macs.