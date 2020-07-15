Apple ARM Macs: What you need to know now

Three weeks ago, Apple did what had been long expected: It announced that the company's partnership with Intel is ending. Macs, the oldest of its extant device lines, would join the rest of the Apple catalog and adopt "Apple Silicon," the firm's designed-in-house processors. Intel is out, ARM is in.

Calling the announcement "an historic day" and the transition "a game changer," CEO Tim Cook touted the move to ARM as "time for a huge leap forward for the Mac."

Nice words. But what exactly does the Intel-ARM swap mean? Computerworld's collected the most pressing questions about the technology switch, and the best answers now available.

"Every time we've done this the Mac has come out stronger and more capable," Cook asserted, referring to the trio of past processor substitutions.