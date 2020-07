The Mac is getting a major update in Apple’s own processors. But, what about changes to future Macs that aren’t just about ditching Intel chips? From touch to speed to Thunderbolt, Macworld’s Michael Simon and Computerworld’s Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss their predictions about the future of the Mac.

