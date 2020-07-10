How-To

How to filter Outlook emails on all your devices

Mail rules filter incoming messages to keep your inbox clean — and one type called server-side rules can filter some emails no matter what email client or device you are using.

Executive Editor for Global Content, Computerworld |

Email migration to Microsoft Outlook app on mobile email for smartphone user.
Suwaree Tangbovornpichet / Getty Images

I’m inundated with emails, so I use mail rules to maintain some semblance of order, coupled with a zero-inbox strategy. For example, automated reports are sent to a specific folder so I can read them later at my own leisure — and, most important, keep them out of my inbox.

Mail rules (a.k.a. filters) also help me override inappropriate junk classification of legitimate emails. For whatever reason, Office 365/Microsoft 365 insists on categorizing email from a couple specific people as junk, and my attempts to teach Office that they are not junk have borne no fruit.

I love and rely on mail rules. They filter emails to keep your inbox clean — and one type called server-side rules can filter some emails no matter what email client you are using.

While Microsoft’s Outlook apps for Windows and macOS support client-side mail rules (those that run on your device), the Outlook apps for Android and iOS don’t. And if you use Apple Mail with an Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange account, the same limitations apply: Mail for macOS supports client-side filtering, but Mail for iOS doesn’t.

But Office 365/Microsoft 365 and Exchange also support server-side mail rules. Server-side rules are applied at the back end, before the emails get sent to your email client, whether that client is on a desktop or mobile device and whether it’s from Microsoft, Apple, or some other provider.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon