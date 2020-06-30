Apple's Silicon Macs promise screaming performance

Promising Apple Silicon Mac performance benchmarks have appeared on Geekbench as developers begin to speed test these new Macs. It seems these machines already run as fast as some Windows devices.

The best is yet to come

This data doesn’t tell the whole story. For example, we know these Apple Silicon Macs are running an early beta of the operating system; and we also know that the speed tests themselves are not optimized for the processors or the OS.

In fact, the data simply gives us a little insight into how well these Macs handle code when run in what Apple calls Rosetta 2 emulation, which is quite promising in itself.

All the same, future chapters of Apple’s “by the playbook” processor migration strategy will likely see Apple translate its leadership in mobile chip development into similar advantage in the PC market.

All according to plan

Ex-Windows chief Steven Sinofsky calls this “unprecedented execution” because Apple’s chip development teams are already investing in faster, higher-performance processors.

The company is expected to introduce 5-nanometer Apple Silicon chips inside iPhones this year – and even that’s not the end of this ambition.

Apple’s processors are mostly manufactured by TSMC, which recently invested billions in a 3-nanometer fabrication facility from which mass production is expected to begin in 2022/3.

In other words, while Apple is widely expected to deliver vast performance and power efficiency gains in the next generation of processors inside iPhones this year, by the time 5G deployment really takes off (in 2022/3) it will have access to an even more high-performance chip architecture.

Intel, meanwhile, is struggling to reach 5-nanometer processors, and likely won’t do so until 2023.

Think about that

It means that by the time Intel is in position to field PC chips created in 5-nanometer process, Apple Silicon may already have reached 3-nanometers.

That’s significant as it makes for faster performing computers running with far more power efficiency.

It’s difficult to enumerate what that may equate to in real world performance terms, but a quick glance at history should give you some idea:

The 14-nanometer A10 Fusion iPhone 7 chip was the first Apple-designed SOC.

It delivered 40% better processor performance and 50% better graphics than the one it replaced, but when Apple introduced the 7nm A11 processor it unleashed a 25% performance boost in contrast to the A10.

The A12 again unleashed significant performance gains over the A11, while the current A13 chips deliver 20% more performance and 40% better power efficiency than 2018’s A12.

Where are we now with Apple Silicon Macs?

Apple is currently shipping limited quantities of Developer Transition Kit Macs to developer.

These are Space Gray Mac mini’s with 16GB RAM an Apple Silicon A12Z processors – the same chip that powers the iPad Pro, a variant of the processor used in the iPhone XS/XR and the current iPad Pro – and some developers have chosen to disrespect the terms of their developer agreement by publishing Geekbench performance data.

That data suggests these developer-only, early field test Apple Silicon Macs achieve average scores of around an 811 points (single-core) and 2,871 (multi-core) in contrast to the 726/2,831 achieved by Microsoft’s Surface Pro X.

(Apple previously claimed the new iPad Pro, which uses the same/similar chip, delivers performance in excess of some Windows laptops).

That’s a promising start for Macs running a version of a two-year old chip – and bodes well for future iterations, particularly as Apple’s silicon migrate to 5 and then 3-nanometer process designs.

That’s the hardware, but it’s also important to consider the software.

Not only are these tests running in emulation mode (see above), but the operating systems themselves are only now seeing semi-public life outside of Apple’s top secret, Ninja-protected hardware labs.

Apple’s Big Sur is already running on Apple Silicon, but it can – and will – run better. As will the applications as they are re-tooled to run natively on the new chips, rather than using Rosetta.

What about Windows emulation and Intel Macs?

There are some concerns around Windows support on these new Macs. It’s pretty clear Apple is thinking about that – why else did it show Linux running on Parallels on these Macs at WWDC?

The company has said it will abandon Boot Camp and thinks that when it comes to running other operating systems on Macs it’s all going to be about virtualization – but there’s no news yet on Windows.

I strongly imagine this will be something we hear more about later, but will also point out that while Boot Camp was a genius move when Apple moved to Intel chips in a Windows-dominated market in 2005, 2020 is a different world in which Apple’s iOS leadership is prompting many companies to migrate to Mac.

Though I do think Windows virtualization is coming.

Some Mac users (particularly those investing in high-end Mac Pro systems) are probably also concerned at the long-term return on their investments.

Apple has told us it plans to continue selling Intel Macs “for years” and that it will support its operating systems on those Macs also for years, but given some of the company’s most professional customers will whip productivity out of their machines for six, seven, eight or more years, there will concern as to how long “for years” turns out to be.

Apple could surprise us here. Think about the Mac Pro -- might Apple simply offer an Apple Silicon upgrade system to fit into its spare slot?

One thing Apple may not be able to control is which software developers choose to charge customers to upgrade to Apple Silicon-native builds of their applications, which could end up costly in pro markets.

The sunshine glimmer through those clouds seems to be that by the time Apple truly does begin to declare current Intel-based Mac systems EOL, the Apple Silicon Macs it will be offering may hold 3-nanometer processors that deliver far more punch than current PCs at impressively low energy costs.

After all, if an early adopter’s A12-based system can deliver the kind of performance it already provides, Macs built around A13 or the (as yet non-existent outside Apple’s labs) A14 chips promise much, much more.

Of course, these chips will also feature other Apple Silicon development team innovations such as on-chip machine learning, high security and integrated graphics, networking and connectivity silicon and all tied tightly together to deliver more computational efficiency by being tweaked for best results together.

The bottom line?

Apple’s Apple Silicon Macs will vastly exceed expectations, and I'm looking forward to testing them out.

Please follow me on Twitter, or join me in the AppleHolic’s bar & grill and Apple Discussions groups on MeWe.