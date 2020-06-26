WWDC reaction, exciting iOS 14 updates

Hopefully you caught last week’s episode with our WWDC predictions… This week, we’re back discussing which WWDC announcements we’re most excited about. From Apple Silicon to App Library, Car Key and sleep tracking, Juliet, Mike and Ken rehash the event and dive into the features they’re most looking forward to using. If we didn’t discuss your favorite new feature, let us know what it is in the comments below.

For more on all things Apple, check out Mike’s articles on Macworld: https://www.macworld.com/author/Michael-Simon/

And the Apple Holic blog on Computerworld: https://www.computerworld.com/blog/apple-holic/?nsdr=true

Follow everyone on Twitter--

Juliet: https://twitter.com/julietbeauchamp

Ken: https://twitter.com/kmingis

Mike: https://twitter.com/morlium