Microsoft wants Windows 10 servicing calendars? Here are two more

Microsoft last week rolled out what it called "Windows servicing calendars" to help enterprise customers schedule several product lines so IT can plan, prep and deploy each year's updates.

Microsoft's calendar concept highlighted when different parts of the Windows 10 upgrade process are to take place, how each successive refresh syncs — or doesn't — with those it follows and precedes, and how other parts of the company's ecosystem – notably Office/Microsoft 365 – are also best scheduled.

The graphical approach is not new. Computerworld has used it for years to clarify Microsoft's bewildering, mutating schedules. And Computerworld cribbed it from Gartner Research, whose analysts Stephen Kleynhans and Michael Silver applied it to reports very early in Windows 10.

But Microsoft offered up just a pair of calendars in its June 18 post. "This article presents two calendar options for consideration to help commercial organizations align with Windows," wrote James Bell, a senior product marketing manager in the Microsoft 365 deployment group. "We recommend reviewing each option and then consider what a default servicing cadence will be for your organization."

Bell's options? An annual upgrade by shops running Windows 10 Enterprise or Windows 10 Education, which receive 30 months of support from each year's fall refresh (what Microsoft now calls yyH2 to signal the second update of a given year).