Microsoft's Windows 10 servicing calendar: a showcase for contradictions

Windows 10 may be half a decade old, but some things never change. Or if they do, that change comes slowly, in fits, starts, stops and bursts.

Witness the recent "Transform Windows feature updates with a servicing calendar" – a piece by James Bell, a senior product marketing manager in the Microsoft 365 deployment group, posted June 18 on the company's Tech Community website.

Bell used the space to introduce what he called a "Windows servicing calendar" designed to, as he put it, "shift your Windows 10 servicing cadence from a project-based effort to a more fluid process that aligns across the release cycles of Windows, Office and endpoint management tools, such as Configuration Manager."

Essentially, the calendar concept is simply a graphical way to illustrate when different parts of the Windows 10 upgrade process take place, how each successive refresh synchs – or doesn't – with those it follows and precedes, and how disparate parts of Microsoft's product line, notably Windows and Office/Microsoft 365, are also scheduled.

Microsoft Microsoft's "Rapid Cadence" servicing calendar illustrates the original upgrade pace for Windows 10, the model that urged (or required) customers to deploy a refresh every six months.