WWDC 2020: Predictions and wishlist

Apple’s annual developers’ conference, WWDC, will happen virtually next week. Per usual, Apple is expected to announce updates to all of its operating systems: iOS, iPad OS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Apple may also announce its new ARM processors and potentially an updated iMac. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld writer Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss hardware and software predictions and their number 1 wishlist item for OS updates.

