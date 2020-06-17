Microsoft revamps Windows Insider release vernacular

A month after announcing sweeping name and default-settings changes to Office 365's distribution framework, Microsoft this week followed up with a reworking of its Windows 10 preview program.

Existing names for Windows Insider's build tracks – like Slow Ring and Fast Ring – will be replaced by the terms Dev and Beta followed by the label Channel, the latter matching the current term for polished Windows distributions.

The short version of Monday's naming announcement: Microsoft swapped labels on two of the three Insider build rings, canned Ring entirely and went for Channel instead.

Forget frequency, consider quality, says Microsoft

Microsoft explained the name convention changes to Insider as a switch from emphasizing how often the company released new previews to a focus on their general quality.