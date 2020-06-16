Odds are we'll all soon move to Desktop-as-a-Service

I know how to secure my PCs. I've never fallen victim to a phishing attack; gotten infected by a worm; been maligned by malware. But then I have 30-plus years of experience. You? Probably not. That's why when I read Morphisec's recent report on all these people working from home (2020 WFH Employee Cybersecurity Thread Index ) , I was horrified.

It turns out more than half, 56%, of employees are using their own personal computers to work from home. No! Deep breath. No!

And that tidbit is one of the reasons Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) makes more sense now than ever before. Because a DaaS set-up is a more secure set-up, and apparently that’s something sorely needed.

Now, I like you folks – really I do, but I've seen how you secure your home PCs. Some are still running Windows 7, others haven't been patched this decade, and let's not even talk about your lousy passwords (123456? Seriously!?) Now, I know it's not your fault; you were sent home without an office laptop and you gotta do what you've gotta do. But, people, this is just asking for a security disaster.

True, there's a lot you can do to protect yourself, your PC, and your corporate IT resources. But, let's get real. Your job title is something like Accountant II, not Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Security's hard.