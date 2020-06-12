Apple ARM chips: WWDC's big hardware announcement

After 15 years of Intel processors, Apple is expected to announce its transition to its own ARM chips at WWDC 2020. These new chips will power future generations of MacBooks and iMacs, and allow Apple to deliver more power-efficient Macs with sharper graphic and faster speeds. Macworld's Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss why Apple is ditching Intel, when you can buy ARM-powered Macs and what to expect out of the new machines. Check back next week for our WWDC preview episode!