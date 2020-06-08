Using AI to identify people is a powerful tool for individuals, businesses and government organizations. However, privacy advocates and legal experts have called into question the ethics of using artificial intelligence to analyze faces without a person's consent. Infoworld senior writer Serdar Yegulalp joins Juliet to discuss the mechanics of AI facial recognition technology, how AI works to analyze your face data, why it's used by law enforcement agencies and privacy concerns.
Audio
How AI facial recognition works
Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.
Shop Tech Products at Amazon