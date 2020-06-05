Q&A: Box CEO Aaron Levie looks at the future of remote work

Businesses have had to adapt quickly to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's shifts are only the start, says Box CEO Aaron Levie. The next phase will see office work processes digitized and automated to support workers – wherever they are – as a decade of workplace transformation takes place in the next two years.

Since launching as a simple cloud file-sharing app in 2005, Box has attracted 97,000 businesses to its content collaboration suite. It’s been building a wider range of enterprise features in recent years, and just last month unveiled a major UI update to support remote productivity and teamwork. That move followed the launch last year of Box Shield, for security, and Box Relay for workflow automation.

Box is not just supporting customers as they go remote – it is among many large companies now embracing a flexible approach to remote working; Box’s 2,000 employees will be allowed to work anywhere until at least January 2021. And while Levie foresees a “hybrid” approach in the years ahead, with office locations continuing to play an important role, the proportion of remote workers who stay remote is likely to double.

Box Box CEO Aaron Levie.

Following a strong financial quarter buoyed by demand for cloud apps, Levie spoke to Computerworld about Box’s roadmap and why the future of work will be “digital-first” whether employees are in the office or at home.