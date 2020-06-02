What's next for Windows 10?

Now that Microsoft has released Windows 10 May 2020 Update, aka 2004, what's next?

The upcoming seven months will be busy for the Redmond, Wash. developer, just as much so for the company's customers. Between now and year's end, Microsoft will retire four different versions of Windows 10, almost certainly re-release a fifth in a format little different from the original and probably put the finishing touches on 2021's most important refresh.

With so much to manage, it's important that businesses large and small keep these near-future milestones in mind.

Retirement No. 1, Oct. 13

Microsoft will strike Windows 10 Enterprise 1709 and Windows 10 Education 1709 from its support list on October's Patch Tuesday.