Apple Glass: Apple’s rumored AR glasses

Apple’s new rumored wearable has been getting a lot of buzz. The Apple Glass (or iGlasses… just kidding) will likely be an augmented reality (AR) headset. But what will they look like? Who will use them, and why? Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld’s Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss consumer and enterprise use cases, expected features and how the Apple Glass will integrate with Apple’s existing ecosystem.