Memory-Lane Monday: An unexpectedly DIY job

This pilot fish gets a job doing customer service for a U.S. technology company.

“As customer service, we had no access to the source code if we found problems in the company code,” says fish. “All we could do was write up a report and submit it to the head office for fixing.”

And they do that pretty regularly, although bug reports rarely got fixed in a timely manner if at all. They’re usually told that there’s something more important to fix. And if one did get fixed, they weren’t told.

After a couple of years, an opening in the head office suits fish’s talents perfectly and he gets the job. After a few months of training, he gets a stack of bug reports to work on.

“The one on the top looked oddly familiar,” reports fish. “It was a bug report I had submitted years before.

“I fixed the bug myself in short order — and then called my old office to tell them it was fixed.”