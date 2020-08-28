Flashback Friday: Just wondering

Stymied by a fiber line that’s overloaded with traffic from just too many users, this pilot fish finally gets approval to trench and pull new cable.

“The day we changed the line from 100 Mbit/sec to 1 GB/sec, I confirmed with our clerks their increased speed and functionality.”

The clerks tell fish that they had timed a save with a stopwatch that took a minute and a half. So they try that save now and find it to takes about three seconds.

But, says fish, “Immediately one turned to me and said, ‘Can you make it faster?’”