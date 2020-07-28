We’ll fix this, inshallah

As more and more people start to work from home in response to the pandemic, this pilot fish tech consultant is mainly dealing with remote-connectivity issues, like accessing LAN resources over the VPN.

And that’s the case with the employee of one client that fish is helping, but as fish’s remote support software is downloading, the guys says, “We may have a little problem to solve first.”

The little problem is clear to fish as soon as the user’s screen comes up. “Why,” fish asks, “is your screen all in Arabic?”

The answer is that he is taking classes at a local college to learn the language, and he wanted to modify his machine to allow a secondary Arabic keyboard, which would allow him to write papers for class in Arabic. But instead he converted his machine to Arabic as the first language.

If you don’t know Arabic, it’s difficult to navigate a localization menu in Arabic. Fish doesn’t know Arabic. But the Arabic student? Yeah, not so much.

The translations from the user/student come in slowly, but eventually fish gets the machine converted back to English as a first language, and then the VPN and connection problems are a breeze.

But fish leaves the user with some friendly advice: Before you try to set up that keyboard again, call me.