This pilot fish is trying to learn a new graphics editor, but he keeps getting errors. And the errors are not informative: The prompt simply changes to an evil red color.

It being 1989, fish checks the paper manual, and is pleased to find a whole chapter on errors. Well, a whole chapter consisting of one sentence: “When there is an error the prompt will turn red and beep. Type the correct information and press Enter.”

Frustrating? Yes. Or, like fish, you can find in it the secret of life: “If you have any kind of coding error, the fix is to just type the correct information and press Enter.”