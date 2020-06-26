Flashback Friday: Color me confounded

This tech’s co-workers dread when he goes on vacation, reports a pilot fish on the scene, because problems always arise when he leaves.

But he does go, and it’s soon noticed that the computer that’s supposed to gather data on all outgoing phone calls doesn’t seem to be creating new records.

Fish and colleagues find that computer standing amid a jungle of cables, and nothing to indicate what they all do.

“After a half-hour of fighting with it,” says fish, “we had to disturb our friend on his vacation.” And he says the solution is simple: Just plug the dark gray cable into the computer.

All they see, though, is a bunch of equally gray cables.

“After scratching our heads and telling him that we could not find it, we noticed a lonely red cable.”

And that's when someone remembered that the guy is color blind.