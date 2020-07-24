Flashback Friday: How about a shark?

This pilot fish makes sure that PostScript printers in remote offices are working correctly by sending a test image to them periodically. Just to be sure everyone at the remote offices can tell this is not a usual print job, they use a picture of a cat, says fish.

After running one test, fish is delayed in calling the remote office to ask if the cat picture printed properly. No, says the user, that test print isn’t here.

Says fish: “We were all set to do full checks on the printer and everything when somebody in the remote office confessed that she had taken the picture — for her kids to color in at home.

“I think we may have to work out a different test print.”