Now let’s guess what fish’s new password is

It’s COVID-19 days, and everyone at this tech company is practicing social distancing by working from home. All is fine for weeks for this pilot fish, but then his password expires.

An expired password cannot be replaced remotely, so he’s going to have to go in to the office. Fish’s boss says that the building is open, and once fish arrives, he finds it deserted and, he realizes, safer than the supermarket — no one has been inside there for weeks.

After he replaces his password, fish has an inspiration: He stops by the bathroom to grab some industrial-grade toilet paper, a product absent from store shelves for weeks.