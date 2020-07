It’s COVID-19 times, so this pilot fish is seeing a lot more requests for remote assistance, and because meetings depend on videoconferencing, camera issues are among the problems prompting users to call for help.

One tech that fish knows spends hours trying to figure out why the camera on a user’s laptop isn’t working. But he prevails — and then he gets the knowledge base article updated with a new Step 1: Make sure the camera cover is not blocking the lens.