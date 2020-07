When IT builds a new help desk system for the organization where this pilot fish works, the CIO decided it could be used for anything, PC-related or not. For example, it could be used for building maintenance requests.

“About three days into the new help desk,” fish reports, “a ticket is entered requesting building service — there was a window leaking.

“My CIO was reading all of the calls. To this one he dutifully responded: ‘Please enter your version of Windows when opening a ticket.’”