Tell me if this starts to hurt

This pilot fish has a computer-repair business, and over the years, he’s had some clients whose tech knowledge was, shall we say, extremely thin.

Case in point: A client calls one morning to say his computer has an error message on a Blue Screen of Death, and he doesn’t know what to do. So fish walks him through the steps of shutting down and restarting the machine, and just like that it’s as good as new.

But that’s not the interesting part of the story, as you might imagine.

The client had explained that he had fallen asleep at the computer after taking some medication, and he woke up with his head on the keyboard and the blue screen staring down at him. What, he wants to know, might have caused the problem?

Well, says fish, without hitting your head onto the keyboard a couple of hundred times until we replicate the problem, we will probably never know.

After a pause, the client responds, “If you think it would help we can do that.”