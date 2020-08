Contract programmer pilot fish gets a job supporting a regional airline that has just gone bankrupt.

“One of the first things they asked me to do was to generate a listing of every vendor they owed money to,” fish reports.

Certainly, says fish. Would you like that in alphabetic or numeric order?

“The manager jumped from his chair, slammed his hand on the desk, turned red in the face and screamed at me, ‘Don’t talk to me in all that computer mumbo-jumbo crap! Just give me the report!’”