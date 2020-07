This pilot fish is working with a guy from the data center, moving several servers.

“As we were removing one from the rack, he gave it a good, strong pull,” says fish. “The server flew out of the rack and dropped several feet, bouncing off my legs and feet as it crashed to the floor.

While fish is wondering if he’s still whole — not to mention the server — the data center guy says matter-of-factly, “I thought it was longer.”