Everyone, learn this chant

A trouble ticket is escalated to this pilot fish from the help desk after that group spent nearly two days with someone who works from home. “Can you do your magic touch with this?” is included in the notes.



The user’s laptop refuses to detect a Thunderport dock station. The help desk has renewed drivers and updated Windows, and it was about to tell the user to order new hardware.

So fish calls the user, and is able to remotely access his laptop and make sure the required services are running and up to date.

Then he tells the user to reboot, but recalling that he was supposed to use his magic touch, he adds, “You need to cross your fingers, spin in your chair and chant ‘Owatanahsiam!’ seven times, then plug in the dock station.”



The issue is resolved.

Says fish: “The computer gods are satisfied for now, but I’m afraid they will want a blood sacrifice next time.”