iPad Magic Keyboard overview and Apple’s enterprise push

Apple’s newly launched iPad Magic Keyboard brings even more enterprise capabilities to the iPad Pro. But is it worth it? If a MacBook Air is cheaper than a souped-up iPad Pro and keyboard, which is the better buy? Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld writer Michael Simon join Juliet to debate the new Magic Keyboard. They go over their iOS 14 must haves, whether or not they’d use the keyboard and if it’s worth the price. Stick around for some 2020 Apple predictions, too, including a potential 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro and over-the-ear AirPods.