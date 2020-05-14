Get $1,200 worth of advanced AWS training for just $35

The popularity of cloud-based platforms is plain to see. They allow corporations to efficiently meet the needs of customers while reducing the amount of capital invested in technological infrastructure. When you consider the benefits, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where anyone would choose to go to the trouble of purchasing and running their own servers ever again.

Of course, then, that means that IT professionals need to augment their training if they want to remain at the top of their field. After all, if everyone is transitioning to the cloud, then it’s expected that their technical teams will need to know how to set up, navigate, and maintain those new systems. This makes The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp so timely, especially considering that it’s offered at over 90 percent off the original value right now.

This convenient and economically priced education package presents an ideal opportunity to learn about one of the most popular cloud platforms in use today, Amazon Web Services. And, since each component is delivered via the web, students are free to set their own schedules. That means, no matter how busy you happen to be, you can still fit this training into your day, so it’s perfect for IT professionals who already have a lot of demands placed upon them.

And, the skills you’ll walk away with could be worth their weight in gold. Students will get acquainted with the foundations and then be introduced to some pretty advanced cloud-based concepts. They’ll discover the AWS console and learn out how to deploy Node.js apps, and that's just for starters. Upon completion, they’ll even be prepared to earn some pretty useful AWS certifications, so they’ll be poised for long-term success.

You’ll be forgiven for discounting the potential that this package holds. After all, a lot of web-based education programs are geared for beginners. This one, however, is targeted directly at people who at least have a moderate understanding of technology. That makes it a great investment, especially considering you can enroll right now for just $34.99, which represents a savings of over $1,150.

