2020 Australia tech conference and event guide

Computerworld Australia has compiled a list of upcoming technology events for the Australian IT industry taking place in the following weeks and months.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person conferences and summits may be rescheduled or canceled unexpectedly, so be sure to verify an event’s status before scheduling travel.

This list will be updated as we hear of more events, so keep checking for updates.

November 2020 tech events

3 November: Introduction to ML.Net, virtual event. Microsoft Reactor Sydney will run the event to help those wishing to add machine learning capabilities to their .NET applications.

4 November: FutureScape 2021, virtual event. The IDC event covers what is ahead and what enterprises can do now to be ready for the new normal. IDC will begin the event sharing its ICT predictions for 2021. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Australia time.

6 November: introduction to Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe 5.0), vrtual event. The free event will take place online for an hour with another 30 min for Q&A.

7 November: career development planning, virtual event. Meetup group DevOpsGirls will have a session to help those starting their careers to map their goals and have a small set of measurable objectives to get there.

11 November: Talend Connect World Tour Asia Pacific 2020, virtual event. Attendees will have access to strategies, techniques and tools to be confident in their data and decisions made from it. The event goes live at 1 p.m. Eastern Australia time.

12 November: Out of this World, virtual event. Boomi will focus its Asia-Pacific conference in Asia-Pacific on the unification of endpoints for seamless connectivity.

17-19 November: NetSuite Now On Air Asia Pacific, virtual event. It includes breakout sessions, an interactive virtual expo floor and speakers including customers and industry leaders who will share their experiences.

24-25 November: Denodo’s Data Fest, virtual event. It focuses on advancing cloud, analytics and data science with logical data fabric. It goes live at noon Eastern Australia time.