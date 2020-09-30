2020 Australia tech conference guide

Computerworld Australia has compiled a list of upcoming technology events for the Australian IT industry taking place in the following weeks and months.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person conferences and summits may be rescheduled or canceled unexpectedly, so be sure to verify an event’s status before scheduling travel.

October 2020 tech events

8-9 October: Slack will host its Frontiers conference in a virtual format. Attendees will have the chance to hear how customers and industry leaders are transforming their businesses, discover best practices for developers using Slack and connect with the greater Slack community.

12-16 October: The annual Agile Australia conference, AgileAus20, is scheduled for 12 and 13 October in Melbourne, with workshop days scheduled for 14 October in Melbourne and for 16 October in Sydney. The event includes sessions on culture, tools and tech, case studies and interactive ‘Deep Dives’ for the agile community.

13-16 October: Research, consultancy and events organiser Corinium will host CDAO Deep Dive Data Innovation Online and look at developments in augmented analytics, the convergence of analytics, BI and data science, real-time and continuous analytics, and user cases for business value with augmented learning and machine learning.

14 October: Microsoft Reactor will host a GitHub Actions workshop that will explore how to automate development cycle tasks.

20-23 October: Corinium’s CDAO Deep Dive Data Governance Online will focus on trust in data quality, reference and master data management, data security, lineage, metadata management, data warehousing, and more.

21-22 October: Red Hat Forum APAC will be online and will have business leaders, partners, innovators and Red Hat experts talk about the latest open source innovations and best practices that enable the future of enterprise technology.

26-29 October: Gartner’s annual IT Symposium/Xpo brings CIOs together in a virtual event this year to hear from research experts and leading solution providers.