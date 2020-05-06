Podcast: What does a recession mean for IT spending?

The economic impact of COVID-19 has forced many businesses to readjust their budgets and cut costs where possible. That could mean halting PC and smartphone upgrades or pausing software rollouts. One IT sector that may experience growth during the recession is infrastructure. As cloud becomes central to business operations, enterprises may be unwilling to cut costs entirely. And cloud service providers are buying up more hardware to cater to existing clients that are now working in the cloud more and more often. Stephen Minton, IDC analyst and program vice president of the Customer Insights & Analysis group, joins Juliet to discuss 2020 spending predictions and when IT spending may return to normal.

More about IDC’s IT spending predictions: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS46268520

IDC’s Coronavirus Index Report: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US46272920